MetLife working with rescue group to trap famed MNF black cat

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- There is new information about that black cat who stole the show at Monday night's Cowboys-Giants game.

MetLife stadium says it brought in a rescue group, PuppyKittyNYCity, to help with the search for the feline.

So far, humane traps have been placed throughout the stadium.

They added in a statement on Twitter that there are reports out there that the stadium houses and feeds some 300 cats and they say that is "simply not true."

However, the Meadowlands Racetrack has a trap, neuter, and release program in place and currently has 30 barn cats.



The famed black cat was seen dashing on the field forcing a delay of game.

It was eventually directed into the corner of the end zone and into the tunnel but was never found.

