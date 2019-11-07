MetLife working with rescue group to trap famed MNF black cat

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- There is new information about that black cat who stole the show at Monday night's Cowboys-Giants game.MetLife stadium says it brought in a rescue group, PuppyKittyNYCity, to help with the search for the feline.So far, humane traps have been placed throughout the stadium.They added in a statement on Twitter that there are reports out there that the stadium houses and feeds some 300 cats and they say that is "simply not true."However, the Meadowlands Racetrack has a trap, neuter, and release program in place and currently has 30 barn cats.The famed black cat was seen dashing on the field forcing a delay of game.It was eventually directed into the corner of the end zone and into the tunnel but was never found.