PETS & ANIMALS

Neglected 4-year-old pit bull found abandoned, tied up along roadside in Mount Baldy

A 4-year-old male pit bull is shown on the side of a road tied up to a sign post in Mount Baldy on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Kimberly Saxelby)

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) --
A 4-year-old pit bull was found abandoned and tied to a sign post along the side of the road in Mount Baldy on New Year's Eve.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA received a call about the dog. When an officer responded, the person rescued the dog and found it suffered from injuries consistent with neglect.

The officer determined the dog was a 4-year-old male pit bull. It was unclear how long the dog had been tied up to the sign post, but he was taken to emergency care.

The dog was then transferred to the care of the Humane Society and remains there undergoing medical care. Staff named him Chance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Humane Society at (909) 623-9777.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abusedogspit bullanimal rescueMount BaldySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News