Pets & Animals

Opossum beaten to near death at South Carolina golf course

HILTON HEAD, SC -- A baby opossum is recovering from a vicious beating it received at a South Carolina golf course.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville is treating the animal, who has since been named Scarlett.

Staff at the animal rehab center said Scarlett was beaten with golf clubs near a Hilton Head golf course.

The attack broke the animal's jaw, left it with a serious gash across its throat and blinded it.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating what happened. There are witnesses who reportedly saw the attack, but investigators said they have not come forward with information.

Scarlett will remain in rehab until her health improves and she can be released back in the wild. If she cannot return to the wild, a volunteer living in Hilton Head has said they will adopt her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinaanimal abusepet care
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Show More
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
Former Sheriff Baca loses last bid to stay out of prison
Cheetos dust now has an official name - 'Cheetle'
16-year-old Whittier girl died from accidental drug overdose
OC's 1st flu death of season reported
More TOP STORIES News