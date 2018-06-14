HUGE CAT ALERT: A 29lb cat recently arrived at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA as a stray in desperate need of grooming. We are currently looking for his owner. If no one comes forward to claim him, he'll be available for adoption on Sunday at 11am. https://t.co/3xAPVrepeG pic.twitter.com/cc6jMimQa8 — Pasadena Humane Soc. (@PasadenaHumane) June 14, 2018

A very large cat recently made its way to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA - very large.The Humane Society posted about the rotund feline on Facebook, saying the 29-pound Himalayan mix was found wandering along Altadena Street earlier this week."Luckily, he was found by a good Samaritan who lugged him to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA for care," the post read.The cat, nicknamed Chubbs by the Humane Society, was in desperate need of grooming when he was found. Shelter officials said he suffered from "deep, painful mats along his back," and it took shelter staffers a couple of hours to clean him up.Chubbs is staying in a staff office, because he is too large to fit comfortably in a kennel, according to the Facebook post."He has a sweet disposition, but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely," the post continued.Shelter officials said they're looking for Chubbs' owner. He has no ID tag or microchip. If no one comes to claim him, he will be available for adoption on Sunday at 11 a.m.