PETS & ANIMALS

Pasadena Humane Society looking for owner of very large cat weighing 29 pounds

EMBED </>More Videos

A very large cat recently made its way to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA -- very large. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A very large cat recently made its way to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA - very large.

The Humane Society posted about the rotund feline on Facebook, saying the 29-pound Himalayan mix was found wandering along Altadena Street earlier this week.

"Luckily, he was found by a good Samaritan who lugged him to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA for care," the post read.

The cat, nicknamed Chubbs by the Humane Society, was in desperate need of grooming when he was found. Shelter officials said he suffered from "deep, painful mats along his back," and it took shelter staffers a couple of hours to clean him up.

Chubbs is staying in a staff office, because he is too large to fit comfortably in a kennel, according to the Facebook post.

"He has a sweet disposition, but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely," the post continued.

Shelter officials said they're looking for Chubbs' owner. He has no ID tag or microchip. If no one comes to claim him, he will be available for adoption on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsanimal newsshelteranimalsSPCAPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Good Samaritans rescue kitten seen running across 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar
Who is 'Buff Cat,' the latest internet sensation?
PETS & ANIMALS
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
National Pet Day 2016: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News