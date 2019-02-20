The photographer, Charles Miller Jr., posted the photobomb pic, saying it's the most successful picture of his career and he's OK with that.
Perfect timing: Seagull swoops in to snag french fries
SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KABC) -- A photographer shooting a magazine cover managed to fire at the perfect time - capturing a seagull swooping in and stealing french fries!
