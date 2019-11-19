Pets & Animals

Playful whale makes a splash in Avalon as family looks on - Video

AVALON, Calif. (KABC) -- When it comes to boat rides, a couple of kids and their dog have a whale of a tale to tell.

They were boating with their father in Avalon Harbor in Catalina when a whale surfaced right next to them.

The dog was perched right at the bow of the vessel as the whale splashed around.

Tour operators offer whale watching trips off the coast of Catalina, but for this show, you didn't need a ticket and you didn't have to leave the harbor.
