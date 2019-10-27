Pets & Animals

Popular humpback whale Chief spotted off coast of Long Beach

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Chief, a popular humpback whale, was once again spotted in Southern California.

He was seen cruising through the waters off Long Beach on Friday. Four whales in total were in the group, including a cow and a calf. They put on quite the playful show for visitors on Harbor Breeze Cruises.

Chief is known as a favorite by local whale watchers. He's easily recognized by his unique fin markings and fluke pattern.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslong beachlos angeles countywhalewhale watchinglong beachoceans
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE officer fired after bodycam video shows deadly shooting
Mother testifies against father in alleged scheme to kill sons
Arrest made in crash that killed 2 horses, injured 2 riders in Lake View Terrace
Human remains found in 'burnt area' near Tick Fire in Santa Clarita
Tick Fire ravages SoCal, some evac orders lifted
Therapy dogs get "married" at Texas hospital
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Show More
Poll: 59% say cost of living in SoCal is "unbearable"
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
SoCal Santa Ana winds subsiding on Saturday
'Joker' breaks record for highest grossing R-rated film ever
WATCH LIVE: Smoke from Kincade Fire spreads south from Sonoma County
More TOP STORIES News