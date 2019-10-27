Popular humpback whale Chief spotted off coast of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Chief, a popular humpback whale, was once again spotted in Southern California.
He was seen cruising through the waters off Long Beach on Friday. Four whales in total were in the group, including a cow and a calf. They put on quite the playful show for visitors on Harbor Breeze Cruises.
Chief is known as a favorite by local whale watchers. He's easily recognized by his unique fin markings and fluke pattern.
