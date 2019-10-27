Popular humpback whale Chief spotted off coast of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Chief, a popular humpback whale, was once again spotted in Southern California.He was seen cruising through the waters off Long Beach on Friday. Four whales in total were in the group, including a cow and a calf. They put on quite the playful show for visitors on Harbor Breeze Cruises.Chief is known as a favorite by local whale watchers. He's easily recognized by his unique fin markings and fluke pattern.