Pets & Animals

Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation

ROCHESTER, New York (KABC) -- One normally flies and one stays on the ground, but a pigeon and a puppy are proving friendship can be sparked anywhere.

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the Chihuahua are the cutest thing.

The two became fast friends when they were taken in by The Mia Foundation, a rescue that rehabilitates animals with physical deformities in Rochester, New York.

Herman has neurological damage and can't fly, while Lundy can't walk.

The rescue's founder, Sue Rogers, put them together and they started cuddling almost immediately.

Rogers said she was blown away.

She posted photos of the pair on social media and the foundation raised $6,000 in two days.

Lundy may be going to a new home soon, but many are wondering if they'll also adopt Herman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkshelterpetrescuebirdspet rescueanimalspuppy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mission Viejo backyard excavated after bones found
1 firefighter killed, 1 missing after fire at Central California library
Video: Long Beach police use baton to subdue suspect
3 bodies found at Perris cemetery possibly linked to Mexican drug cartel
New dog collar turns barks into cuss words
Man sues Cedars-Sinai after wife dies during C-section birth
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
Show More
Trump arrives in LA for Olympics briefing, fundraiser in Beverly Hills
CA lawmakers expected to apologize for WWII internment camps
Woman found bullet in her head after sent home from hospital
Coroner releases Amie Harwick's official cause of death
Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters
More TOP STORIES News