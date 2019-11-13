Retired Navy explosive detection dog honored at Los Alamitos Race Course

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- A special honor was bestowed on a retired Navy explosive detection dog at the Los Alamitos Race Course on Saturday evening.Talpi's service was recognized as part of the track's Honoring Our Veterans event.The canine helped to keep our military members safe from 2009 to 2017.He was based in San Diego, was deployed to Africa several times, and often helped the Secret Service.Talpi now lives with his first Navy handler, Krystal Tronboll, who was able to adopt him with the help of the nonprofit group Mission K9 Rescue.