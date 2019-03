EMBED >More News Videos Santa Anita Park confirmed that a horse was euthanized after being injured Thursday, becoming the 22nd equine to die at the facility since the racing season began on Dec. 22.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Anita Park said it plans to reopen its track by March 29 after reaching a deal with the Thoroughbred Owners of California to revise the facility's medication policies.The reopening date was pushed back a week because state regulations require a 10-day approval process for the new changes.Santa Anita has been closed for racing for nearly two weeks because 22 horses have died since December.The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is now investigating