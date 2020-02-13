Pets & Animals

SeaWorld trainers no longer allowed to ride dolphins during shows

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- SeaWorld is making a major change that's being celebrated by many animal activists.

The amusement park chain will no longer allow trainers to stand or ride on dolphins.

The moves are often called "dolphin surfing" or "snout stands," and have been a part of the park's show.

SeaWorld insists the practices do not harm the dolphins and says it's continually evolving its animal presentations.

PETA, which SeaWorld calls a group of "ill-informed activists" praises the decision, but is still upset the animals remain in captivity.
