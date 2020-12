EMBED >More News Videos Animal experts are treating a sea lion that fell off a pedestrian bridge onto Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach.

MAHNATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A sick 6-month-old sea lion pup wandered across the sand and wound up at the doorstep of a home in Manhattan Beach.Some area residents who were out for a morning stroll found the sick pup and called animal control.The animal was taken to the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, where caretakers have him on IVs and are giving him food.He's slowly improving. The pup was malnourished and will be returned to the ocean once he's healthy enough.