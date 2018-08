Tails are waggin' for Signal Hill's new dog park.The park is located at 3100 California Ave., tucked away across from a shopping center and near active oil derricks and the 405 freeway.The city spent four years planning and building the park.Dog parks had been discussed by the city council since the 1990s, but progress wasn't made until the city-owned property became available in 2014.The estimated cost of the dog park is $317,000.