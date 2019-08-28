Pets & Animals

Coyote in distress: Silver Lake residents hope to help animal with toy stuck on jaw

By
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents of Silver Lake are hoping authorities can help their frantic search for a coyote spotted roaming their neighborhood.

They're not hoping to get rid of it, but to help it.

The animal appears to have a large red plastic toy somehow lodged onto its mouth, making it difficult to eat or drink.

Residents have taken video of the coyote in distress for at least the last six days.

Video taken by one neighbor shows the coyote with what appears to be a red Kong toy lodged around its bottom jaw trying to drink from a water fountain and struggling to get water into its mouth.

Neighbors have alerted authorities and animal rescue groups, but so far no one has been successful in safely trapping the animal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssilver lakelos angeleslos angeles countyanimals in perilcoyotesanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 detained amid search for missing West Covina man
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
Dr. Lucy Jones leads tour of the San Andreas Fault
Southbound 101 Freeway lanes in Hollywood shut down
Stretch of OC freeway named for fire captain killed in crash
Suspect arrested in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
Show More
Negotiation efforts gearing up to keep LA Angels in Anaheim
Survey: LA teachers would spend most of salary to afford median rental
LAPD releases details in arrest of North Hills hit-and-run suspect
L.A. tells Sacramento 'no' to 4 a.m. alcohol sales
Silver Lake residents are trying to save the Happy Foot Sad Foot sign
More TOP STORIES News