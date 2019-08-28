Coyote in distress: Silver Lake residents hope to help animal with toy stuck on jaw

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents of Silver Lake are hoping authorities can help their frantic search for a coyote spotted roaming their neighborhood.
They're not hoping to get rid of it, but to help it.
The animal appears to have a large red plastic toy somehow lodged onto its mouth, making it difficult to eat or drink.
Residents have taken video of the coyote in distress for at least the last six days.
Video taken by one neighbor shows the coyote with what appears to be a red Kong toy lodged around its bottom jaw trying to drink from a water fountain and struggling to get water into its mouth.
Neighbors have alerted authorities and animal rescue groups, but so far no one has been successful in safely trapping the animal.
