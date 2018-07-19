Snake caught slithering over doorbell camera

An unexpected visitor slithered up the front door of a Kansas home, but its entrance wasn't so stealthy.Cameras caught the sneaky snake in the act and it even set off the home alarm system. The alert then set off an intruder message on the homeowner's smart watch.While unsettling, experts said it's not uncommon to find a rat snake creeping around where you least expect them.The snake's stay was cut short. It was relocated to a more suitable habitat.