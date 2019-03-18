SoCal humpback whale sightings increasing

Southern California whale watchers are getting quite the treat right now.There have been daily sightings of humpback whales off the coast of San Diego.Dozens of the massive, majestic creatures are making a pit stop in the area as they migrate.Up to 21 of the whales are being seen each day.It's something one photographer says would have been unheard of in that area 10 years ago.The photographer says it appears the whales are being drawn to the San Diego area because of the massive amount of bait fish in the water right now.Whale watchers are just hoping more whales come to join the feast.