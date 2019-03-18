Pets & Animals

SoCal humpback whale sightings increasing

EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of humpback whales have been seen off the SoCal coast as they migrate through the area.

By ABC7.com staff
Southern California whale watchers are getting quite the treat right now.

There have been daily sightings of humpback whales off the coast of San Diego.

Dozens of the massive, majestic creatures are making a pit stop in the area as they migrate.

Up to 21 of the whales are being seen each day.

It's something one photographer says would have been unheard of in that area 10 years ago.

The photographer says it appears the whales are being drawn to the San Diego area because of the massive amount of bait fish in the water right now.

Whale watchers are just hoping more whales come to join the feast.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouthern californiawhalewhale watching
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon
Santa Anita Park racing to resume March 29
'Textalyzer': Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes
Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
Burned body found in Del Rey home after fire
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Panorama City man arrested in fatal stabbing
Show More
'Virtual kidnapping' scam targets OC parents for ransom
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 5 wounded; Suspect in custody
Big Deer Park fire could take 2 days to burn out
Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with new 'Frosted Key Lime' treat
Eyewitness This: Super bloom access reopens, new aspirin guidelines, Budweiser Clydesdales in LB
More TOP STORIES News