PETS & ANIMALS

spcaLA offering free pet adoptions for all military members

May is Military Appreciation Month. In celebration, members of the military can take home a four-legged friend this Memorial Day weekend.


Animals for Armed Forces has teamed up with SPCALA to offer free pet adoptions. Active duty, reserve, and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard along with their families qualify for the adoption promotion.

SPCALA in Hawthorne and Long Beach are among the 23 locations handing out free pets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptionpetsdogscatsSPCAmilitaryveteransLos Angeles CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News