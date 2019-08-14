Suspect arrested for allegedly running over, killing 2 two wild peacocks in Chatsworth on purpose

Floyd Belton, 61, turned himself in Tuesday and is now facing charges of animal cruelty, according to a detective at the L.A. County sheriff's Lost Hills station.
Authorities were looking for the man after a group of residents claimed the driver of a silver pickup truck intentionally ran over the birds in the middle of the road. The birds often frequent the foothill community.
The search began after surveillance video surfaced last month. The footage overlooked the small street and showed the truck driving.
The alleged incident wasn't caught on camera, but a resident said she witnessed the driver hitting the birds moments later.
"He actually aimed right for them as opposed to stopping. How could somebody be that evil?" said Melanie Kline.
Residents in the community had claimed that they knew who the driver was, adding that he had been aggressive toward the birds in the past.