Suspect arrested for allegedly running over, killing 2 two wild peacocks in Chatsworth on purpose

By and ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- The person accused of purposely killing two wild peacocks in Chatsworth Lake Manor has been arrested, authorities say.

Floyd Belton, 61, turned himself in Tuesday and is now facing charges of animal cruelty, according to a detective at the L.A. County sheriff's Lost Hills station.

Authorities were looking for the man after a group of residents claimed the driver of a silver pickup truck intentionally ran over the birds in the middle of the road. The birds often frequent the foothill community.

The search began after surveillance video surfaced last month. The footage overlooked the small street and showed the truck driving.

A group of residents of Chatsworth Lake Manor plan on filing an animal cruelty complaint against their neighbor who they say intentionally ran over and killed two wild peacocks.



The alleged incident wasn't caught on camera, but a resident said she witnessed the driver hitting the birds moments later.

"He actually aimed right for them as opposed to stopping. How could somebody be that evil?" said Melanie Kline.

Residents in the community had claimed that they knew who the driver was, adding that he had been aggressive toward the birds in the past.
