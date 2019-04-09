VIDEO: 6 hungry bears snack on trash in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six bears were spotted rummaging through trash cans and enjoying a snack in Monrovia early Monday morning.One mother bear and her cub found their early breakfast in one trash container. They knocked it over to find some good eats.In all, six bears were spotted prowling the neighborhood. Some of the bears were spotted climbing up trees.The animals eventually went back into the woods.With the weather getting warmer, it's not uncommon to see bears in neighborhoods near the San Gabriel Mountains and Angeles National Forest.