PETS & ANIMALS

Monrovia hikers capture video of bear charging at them on trail

EMBED </>More Videos

It was supposed to be a peaceful, family hike for Tigran Avakian and his extended family. But it quickly turned terrifying when a black bear charged at him and his wife Sunday. (KABC)

By
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --
It was supposed to be a peaceful family hike for Tigran Avakian and his extended family - but it quickly turned terrifying when a black bear charged at him and his wife Sunday.

It happened while on the Monrovia Falls Trail. Avakian, a wildlife photographer, spotted the bear while hiking with his wife Zarina, his 4-year-old daughter, his father and an uncle.

The group kept moving, but Avakian and his wife stayed behind to get some video of the bear. That is when Tigran said it charged directly at him.

"It was going full speed at me," he said, "All the way until 5-6 feet away from me at which point it made a sharp turn left and went up the slope. And that's when I started to breathe again."

Tigran captured the charge with his smartphone. He and his wife slowly backed away from the bear, went around a bend and ran to catch up with the rest of their group, but realized the bear had followed them and now had them cornered at a dead end.

"The little one (their daughter) is there and maybe the bear can attack her," Zarina said. "This is the part when I was really panicking...I was shaking!"

Tigran said he remembered learning that bears don't like noise, so the group began screaming and waving their arms. It convinced the bear to move far enough off the trail for the group to sneak by.

"We ever so cautiously walked around it and off we went - straight to the car," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscaught on videobearanimal newswild animalshikingfamilyMonroviaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: OC firefighters help dog down cliff in Dana Point
Guide Dogs of America looking for families to foster puppies
Kitten rescued from inside wheel well of car in East LA
Big cat crashes through window, breaks into Brentwood home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
VIDEO: Gunman shoots LAPD officer during traffic stop
'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to LAX
Rams, Raiders meet in MNF
OC woman accused of using Holy Fire to scam people for donations
Moonves could get up to $120M in severance
California aims to drop fossil fuels for electricity by 2045
OC high school football overshadowed by racial controversy
Deputies reunite with baby they saved after child was found not breathing
Show More
Hit-and-run driver causes traffic mess on Topanga Canyon Blvd
TX officer faces manslaughter charge in neighbor's death
Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards
Looking for your favorite Monday TV show? Here's when to watch
Man climbs up crane in Anaheim, throws PVC glue at officers
More News