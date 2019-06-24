Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Bear eats from bird feeder on Monrovia family's porch

By ABC7.com staff
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Monrovia family got an up-close look at a very large and very hungry bear, snacking away at a bird feeder on their porch.

The bear was leaning against a fence and poking at the feeder, trying to get the seeds out as the man filmed and offered commentary.

At one point, he got a very close view. The curious animal poked his head close to the glass of the front door for a look as he notices the resident filming, then went back to his snack.

"You're gonna break my bird feeder, aren't you?" the amused man says in the video he sent to Eyewitness News. "That's not meant for you. But then again, it's a bear - what are you gonna do?"

"Alright buddy, have a good feast. I'll fix it when you're done."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmonrovialos angeles countybearanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News