MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Bears are a common sight in Monrovia and sometime they even like to go for a swim.An Eyewitness News viewer recorded a bear enjoying himself in a backyard hot tub.The bear "barely" noticed the homeowners and took its time. It did not seem to be in a rush what-so-ever.Of course, humans know how good it feels to get into a spa and now this bear does too.