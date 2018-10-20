NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Home invasion? Nope, this roughed-up Northern California porch was the scene of a deer battle

EMBED </>More Videos

Two bucks went at it on a Marin County, California, porch, sending planters, pumpkins and Halloween decorations flying. (u_SwimmingAnxiety/Reddit)

If you came home to find your front porch in a state of disarray, you might worry somebody had broken into your home. But for one Northern California homeowner, the mess on the porch had a much different explanation: two brawling deer.

A Marin County homeowner posted home surveillance video to Reddit showing a fierce battle between two bucks that all played out on the front steps. Antlers locked, the bucks rumbled up onto the stoop and then out into the front lawn, sending planters, pumpkins and Halloween decorations flying.

After the two stags left the frame, the homeowner said, they continued fighting.

"They then went next door and bent in an iron rod fence," u_SwimmingAnxiety wrote on Reddit. "One of them got pinned in a corner against the fence and the other just kept smashing his antlers into him."

Another commenter on Reddit added, "If I'd come home to my front porch disturbed, that possibility would never have entered my mind even though I see deer in the streets and yards here all the time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldwild animalsdeersurveillance videofightnorthern californiacaliforniaMarin
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
Police: Man in American flag shorts steals beer truck
New details revealed in Sherri Papini's disappearance
Missing Northern California mother found safe, authorities say
More northern california
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Rats infest NYC housing complex
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
Giant snake crashes through bank ceiling
Giant pig lured back to IE home with Doritos
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Alleged UCLA sex assault suspect arrested
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
1 ticket in CA matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers, CA Lottery says
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 7 preview
Stepfather of man killed while camping at Malibu Creek State Park speaks out
US-bound migrants cross river at Guatemala-Mexico border
1M in LA County still not registered to vote, registrar shows
DTLA veteran dying of cancer has final wish granted
Show More
USC proposes $215M settlement in alleged gynecologist abuse
Woman shot in foot following argument in Santa Ana; suspect sought
GOP incumbent faces tight race in Northern LA's 25th District
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Saudi state-run news reports missing journalist killed in consulate after 'fight'
More News