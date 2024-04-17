23-year-old Sacramento State University student found safe after going missing in LA area

Noelle Lynch was located Tuesday, though details on where she was found and her condition weren't immediately released.

A Sacramento State University student who went missing and had last been seen in the Los Angeles area has contacted her family, her mother said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 23-year-old Sacramento State University student who was reported missing in the Los Angeles area and wasn't seen for days has been found safe, police confirmed.

Police said Noelle Lynch was located in a post on X Tuesday, though details on where she was found and her condition weren't immediately released. Her mother took to Facebook over the weekend, saying Noelle had contacted her family.

"We would like to extend our gratitude for all of your prayers for locating our daughter Noelle," Kellie Lynch wrote on the social media platform early Saturday night. "Those prayers have been answered and Noelle has reached out to us."

Lynch went missing nearly two weeks ago and was last seen walking from an apartment building in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard, near Florence Avenue and the Inglewood Park Cemetery, authorities said.

"She left without personal property and may or may not be able to identify herself," police said during the search.

Noelle's father, Mark Lynch, told the news website SFGATE that his daughter drove to Southern California in a "difficult state of mind" on April 1 and was involved in a car crash. There were reportedly no injuries in that crash.

Noelle's family also said her phone was found at a Southwest Airlines ticket counter at LAX but that there was no evidence she ever got on a plane. At the time, the family said they feared she may have been the victim of foul play.

