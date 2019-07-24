VIDEO: Momma and baby burro relocated for their safety in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A momma burro and her baby have been relocated for their own safety in Riverside.On two separate occasions Riverside County Animal Services officers got multiple calls about the pair. They'd apparently been frequenting a neighborhood and getting dangerously close to busy roads.The mom and baby burros eventually showed up near UC Riverside, where an officer wrangled the two.Officials coordinated efforts with Donkeyland Rescue to relocate momma and baby in the hills. They appeared to be doing well at this more suitable spot.