Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Momma and baby burro relocated for their safety in Riverside

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A momma burro and her baby have been relocated for their own safety in Riverside.

On two separate occasions Riverside County Animal Services officers got multiple calls about the pair. They'd apparently been frequenting a neighborhood and getting dangerously close to busy roads.

The mom and baby burros eventually showed up near UC Riverside, where an officer wrangled the two.

Officials coordinated efforts with Donkeyland Rescue to relocate momma and baby in the hills. They appeared to be doing well at this more suitable spot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriversideriverside countywild animalscute animals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
SKorea: NKorea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into sea
Power outage reported in Glendale amid sweltering heat
Mueller dismisses Trump's claims of Russia probe exoneration
Metro line through Sepulveda Pass could cost $13 billion
Baby abandoned with note detailing domestic violence situation
VIDEO: Search for suspect, 2 women underway after Van Nuys bat attack
Show More
Family desperate for answers in killing of Granada Hills woman
ICE smashes car window to arrest Mexican national: VIDEO
SoCalGas warns about possible utility earthquake valve scam
Irvine, Huntington Beach ranked among best U.S. cities for families
Driver injured after box truck crashes on 210 Freeway in Sylmar
More TOP STORIES News