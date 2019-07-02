Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Tiger charges out of jungle at bikers in India

By ABC7.com staff
KERALA, India (KABC) -- A close escape from the claws of a charging tiger was caught on camera by bikers in India.

Two forest department officials were riding a motorcycle through a wildlife sanctuary in Kerala, India, when one noticed the massive wild cat running toward them out of the jungle.

The tiger charged out of the trees and ran up behind them on the road, narrowly missing before running right back into the jungle.

Kerala is a state on the southwestern Malabar Coast of India.
