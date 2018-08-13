A rare white humpback whale was spotted off the coast of Australia.
The white whale was seen coming out of the water off Port Macquarie and coming close to watchers on a nearby boat.
An albino whale named Migaloo was spotted last summer also off the coast of Australia, but it is unclear if the whale that was recently seen was the same one.
Whales in the southern hemisphere migrate north toward warmer temperatures from May to July every year.
