PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Rare white humpback whale spotted off coast of Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

A white humpback whale was spotted off the coast of Australia as whale watchers looked on in amazement. ( Rene Meijer/Storyful)

A rare white humpback whale was spotted off the coast of Australia.

The white whale was seen coming out of the water off Port Macquarie and coming close to watchers on a nearby boat.

An albino whale named Migaloo was spotted last summer also off the coast of Australia, but it is unclear if the whale that was recently seen was the same one.

Whales in the southern hemisphere migrate north toward warmer temperatures from May to July every year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswhalewhale watchingoceansmust-see videowild animals
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat
23 French bulldog pups rescued from cruel conditions to be up for adoption
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
Show More
LASD deputy to plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering CA professor
More News