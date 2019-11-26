Video: Gusty winds knock over doghouse with dog inside in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong winds in Victorville blew over a doghouse, with a dog inside. It was all recorded on video.
The owner says Lilly the dog is OK. The walls in the doghouse are padded, so she wasn't hurt.
She eventually climbed out of the doghouse safely.
The high desert has been getting slammed with powerful winds. A dust storm warning expired this afternoon, but the gusty winds are still blowing and affecting visibility. Later this week, the entire region can expect to see significant rainfall.
