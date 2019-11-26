Pets & Animals

Video: Gusty winds knock over doghouse with dog inside in Victorville

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong winds in Victorville blew over a doghouse, with a dog inside. It was all recorded on video.

The owner says Lilly the dog is OK. The walls in the doghouse are padded, so she wasn't hurt.

She eventually climbed out of the doghouse safely.

The high desert has been getting slammed with powerful winds. A dust storm warning expired this afternoon, but the gusty winds are still blowing and affecting visibility. Later this week, the entire region can expect to see significant rainfall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvictorvillesan bernardino countydogswindcaught on videodogstormcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Lamar Jackson, Ravens dominate in 45-6 win over Rams
Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Bakersfield mall placed on lockdown after 2 shot, police say
Wednesday is worst day Thanksgiving week to travel in LA
Show More
LA Metro has big plans to address SoCal traffic woes
Billie Eilish named Billboard's 2019 'Woman of the Year'
What you need to know about ride-share pickups at LAX
4 indicted in lotto scam targeting seniors in SoCal
Snoop Dogg and city of Inglewood team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
More TOP STORIES News