An unbelievable moment was caught on camera off the coast of Kaikoura in New Zealand.
GoPro video shows a sea lion flinging an octopus right into the face of a kayaker.
The group of kayakers had been floating in the water, with the sea lion swimming among them when it happened.
It's unclear if the animal was being aggressive or playful, but the person who shot the video called the whole experience an epic trip.
WATCH: Feisty sea lion throws octopus at kayaker's face
