HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for a woman who was captured on video stealing a 3-month-old puppy in Hemet.
Surveillance video shows the woman walking into A.R.E. Animal Rescue on Florida Avenue and State Street with a child. She then took the puppy, named Kia, who had just had surgery and walked out the building, according to Hemet Eye News.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for the puppy's return, according to a post shared on the rescue's Facebook page.
A request for more information from Hemet police was not immediately returned.
Search underway for woman caught on camera stealing puppy from Hemet animal rescue
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More