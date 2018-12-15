A woman is in the hospital in Riverside County after she was mauled by three dogs.Riverside County Animal Services said the woman was hanging laundry in the unincorporated area of Anza Saturday morning when the dogs attacked her. The incident happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. along Mitchell Road.Animal services said the woman's injuries were severe, and she was airlifted to the hospital.The dogs' owner was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.All three dogs are pit bulls or pit bull mixes. Animal services is seeking to have the dogs put down. Meantime, the pets are being held in protective custody at the county's San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus."This is another preventable attack on an innocent person and one we find very upsetting," Animal Services Director Robert Miller said, in part, in a press release. "...Our hearts go out to her and her family."An update on the victim's condition was not released.