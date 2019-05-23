Pets & Animals

Woman's final wish to have healthy dog euthanized, buried with her granted

RICHMOND, Virginia -- A woman's controversial wish to have her dog buried with her after her death is causing outrage.

It was the dog owner's final request to have her Shih Tzu mix with her after she died -- but the problem is her dog was still very much alive and healthy.

The woman passed away in March and directed her family to have her beloved dog Emma put down so they could be buried together.

Her wishes were followed.

Local reports say Emma was taken to an animal shelter for two weeks and staff there tried to talk the executor of the woman's estate out of euthanizing the dog, but they were not successful.

Shelter employees were left heartbroken.

It turns out the practice is not only cruel, but it's also illegal. Dog remains cannot be buried with their owners in most cemeteries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogspet healthdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News