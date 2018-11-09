PETS & ANIMALS

Woolsey Fire animal rescue: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care

EMBED </>More Videos

Veronica Miracle has the latest on the cat progress of the burned by the Woolsey fire and rescued by firefighters. (Veronica Miracle)

OAK PARK, Calif. --
A cat is now getting the care he needs after being pulled from a burning house that was completely destroyed by the Woolsey Fire.

ABC7 reporter Veronica Miracle took over caring for the cat after firefighters rescued him from the home in Oak Park, California.

"The roof has completely come off of the house," Miracle said of the home the animal was rescued from, adding of the cat, "His whiskers are all singed off."

Miracle had trouble finding a place to take the cat because shelters were overwhelmed or at risk from the fire. Miracle and her photographer tried to keep the cat comfortable inside their van.

EMBED More News Videos

Veronica Miracle has the latest on the cat progress of the burned by the Woolsey fire and rescued by firefighters.


After making several calls, they were able to find a place that could care for the cat and rushed him there.

The cat is now being cared for in the ICU. He seems stable and his prognosis is fair. Though he suffered a full burn on one of his legs, his coat protected him from direct flame exposure.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswildfirepet rescueanimal rescuecatsOak Park
PETS & ANIMALS
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on stunning display while feeding
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
VIDEO: 200-pound tortoise strolls through Grand Terrace neighborhood
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire chars 8,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders and road closures
Oak Park: Multiple homes burned by Woolsey Fire
Ferocious winds to continue early Friday amid dangerous fires
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
'Faulty equipment' blamed for active shooter reports at Topsail High
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Show More
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks survivor: 'I heard somebody yell, 'He's reloading''
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
More News