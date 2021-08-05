Pets & Animals

SoCal pet owners waiting days, sometimes weeks for veterinarian appointments

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's why pet owners are waiting days, weeks for vet appointments

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local animal hospital managers say animal clinics have been overwhelmed with the demand to treat family pets, ranging from dogs and cats to exotics.

Pet owners have been experiencing either long wait times at animal hospitals or having to wait days, sometimes weeks, for an appointment.

Even if your pet needs emergency treatment - -good luck finding an animal hospital that has room.

"We called a number of hospitals, and they were all at capacity. We live in Santa Monica, so we called everything that was local and we ended up having to drive her to Oxnard. That was the only one we found that we could get her in at," said pet owner Omid Shokoufandeh.

Dog owner Michelle Saraiya had a similar experience.

"I called every single emergency hospital, specialty hospital from Monrovia to the Pacific Ocean and I think Culver City, that hospital told me it was going to be an 8-10 hour wait. One hospital was flat out saying don't bring your dog here," Saraiya said.

According to the Agoura Animal Clinic, demand is higher because more people are leaving the industry. That clinic is dealing with 40% less staff and four times the demand.

Veterinary Centers of America, or VCA, operates more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide. They're based here in Los Angeles. The high demand is going on nation wide. Here's why:

"Because of the explosion in demand for services, the work force can't expand that quickly because the process to become trained takes that time," said Dr. Marie Kerl, VCA's chief medical officer.

Like doctors who treat people, veterinarians go through eight years of schooling, too. The VCA says they've hired thousands of vets and support staff to help with the demand.

Here's one piece of advice from a hospital manager: When you bring your pet in, be nice to the humans. They're already under a lot of stress. So be polite. The staff wants to make sure your pet is going to be OK.



MORE | Pups with a purpose serve the blind community
EMBED More News Videos

'We are changing lives.' Bay Area's Guide Dogs for the Blind trains pups to assist blind and visually impaired individuals

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsagoura hillslos angeles countypetsanimal newsveterinariananimals
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Burbank: Overwhelming grief over death of street-racing crash victims
Corona shooting suspect may undergo mental evaluation
Palm Springs to require vaccine proof for indoor bars, restaurants
Hospitals seeing alarming rise in COVID admissions, ER doc says
Ford brings back the Bronco 4x4
Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July
What's the safest mask to wear? Here's what doctor says
Show More
FAA calls on airports for help after Philly to Miami flight chaos
Coast Guard offloads $1.4B in drugs at Florida port
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective at 6 months
In rare move for murder defendant, Robert Durst expected to testify
LA County issues order requiring all county employees to be vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News