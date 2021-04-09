vaccines

Pfizer asks FDA to expand use of COVID vaccine to teens ages 12-15

EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Jha on COVID vaccines and kids

WASHINGTON -- Pfizer announced Friday that it submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.

This is the next step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall.



The FDA ask comes about one week after the company said its shot is safe and strongly protective in younger teens.

Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic - and helping schools, at least the upper grades, start to look a little more normal after months of disruption.

In the vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported.

Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldteenagers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
MAP: How many people are vaccinated in your zip code?
US health experts urge flu shots to avoid 'twindemic'
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News