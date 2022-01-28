localish

South Philly cleaners keep Philadelphia Eagles players looking sharp

PHILADELPHIA -- Linn's Cleaners in South Philadelphia has been keeping the Philadelphia Eagles looking fresh on game day for almost a decade.

In order to keep the jerseys looking pristine, they need to be washed, scrubbed and then washed and scrubbed again sometimes up to 4 or 5 times.

The owners say it's an honor to be entrusted with the team's jerseys and there's a sense of pride when they see their work on television.
