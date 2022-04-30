Police deploy unexpected technology to end chase in Arizona

PHOENIX (KABC) -- Just when you think they'll PIT a pursuit suspect, police deploy an unexpected technology to end the chase.It happened in and around Phoenix, Arizona Friday afternoon.Police looked like they were going in for a PIT maneuver - something that's seen many times, only in this case, they deployed what appears to be some kind of tether technology.The tether connected the police cruiser to the car being chased.The driver then tries to accelerate a couple of times but can't get away.Still, the driver would not give up.Police fired non-lethal rounds, brought in a K-9, and eventually got the driver into custody.