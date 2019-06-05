Photo released of alleged suspect in Los Feliz hit-and-run

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $5,000 reward is on the table for information leading to the arrest of a woman who ran down a pedestrian in Los Feliz, leaving him for dead.A photo taken by surveillance video shows the suspect at a gas station near the scene of the incident -- Hollywood Boulevard and Vermont. She's described as a woman in her 30s, between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. She's believed to be between 130 and 140 pounds.The victim, Darrel, doesn't want his face shown but does want the story to be told."It's bad enough she left the scene and left me for dead, but now to hide? It's not right. Turn yourself in, do the right thing. Be responsible and stop driving," said Darrel.The incident happened after 11 p.m. on May 19. The female suspect was driving a blue Honda Accord and entered a nearby gas station. While inside, she asked until when will they be selling alcohol and then she got back in her car and took off, according to LAPD Det. Moses Castillo, who said she was speeding.It was then that the victim, who was crossing Vermont to meet a friend parked at the gas station, was struck."She was on the wrong side of the road, accelerated as she came out of the driveway, hit me. I went over the hood, windshield, the roof, into the air and onto the ground," Darrel said. "My friend was a witness to the whole thing. He thought I was dead."The victim suffered a broken leg, will need reconstructive surgery on his knee, and has swelling all over his body.Authorities said the suspect vehicle should have damage to its front end, maybe even its windshield.