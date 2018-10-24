Photo shows car used in Pomona shooting that wounded 10-year-old boy

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police have released new pictures of a car they believe was used in the gang-related shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Pomona.

The boy was shot in the arm in an apparent drive-by that was targeting someone else Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle is a white Scion xB with chrome rims. Detectives say the three suspects fled in the Scion after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Cornelia Street.

A 10-year-old boy was shot in an apparent drive-by targeting another person in Pomona, police said.


Anyone with information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple Store or by using the Crime Stoppers website.
Related Topics:
gang violencegang activitydrive by shootingshootingchild shotPomonaLos Angeles County
