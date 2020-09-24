Pickup truck drives through protesters in Buffalo, injuring 1 - Video

BUFFALO, New York (KABC) -- A pickup truck drove through a group of protesters in Buffalo's Niagara Square, striking and injuring a protester Wednesday evening.
Video from the protest captured the moment the vehicle hit the protester, who was on a bicycle.
Footage also showed the pickup truck speeding off after it plowed through the crowd and hit the protester.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Buffalo police are investigating and say that the driver is in custody.
The protest in Buffalo came after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death.
The announcement sparked protests in multiple cities across the country.
