Pickup truck drives through protesters in Buffalo, injuring 1 - Video

WARNING: Some might find this video disturbing.
BUFFALO, New York (KABC) -- A pickup truck drove through a group of protesters in Buffalo's Niagara Square, striking and injuring a protester Wednesday evening.

Video from the protest captured the moment the vehicle hit the protester, who was on a bicycle.

Footage also showed the pickup truck speeding off after it plowed through the crowd and hit the protester.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Buffalo police are investigating and say that the driver is in custody.

The protest in Buffalo came after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death.

The announcement sparked protests in multiple cities across the country.
