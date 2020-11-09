Strong winds pick up heavy tent, send it flying toward boy in Pico Rivera

By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Winter has arrived in Southern California and with it massive winds.

In Pico Rivera, gusting winds picked up a heavy tent and sent it flying. The tent nearly took out a boy who had to hustle to get out of the way. The close escape was caught on doorbell video.

It did cause some damage to two vehicles, and got quite an animated reaction out of the boy, who is thankfully OK.

