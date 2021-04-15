Society

Pico Rivera Army vet receives much-needed new roof thanks to Habitat for Humanity of LA, Owens Corning

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal vet gets new roof, thanks to Habitat for Humanity

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- U.S. Army Veteran Rose Smith of Pico Rivera now has a new roof over her head.

The much-needed new roof comes courtesy of the Owens Corning "Roof Deployment Project," which is the company's way of showing appreciation for U.S. veterans.

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Los Angeles, Owens Corning donated the materials.

Also, local company La Rocque Better Roofs donated the labor and got it done.



"The roof came out great, they did an outstanding job. They had different crews last week, and every crew that came out they were amazing and did a wonderful job, and I'm so pleased and thankful," Smith said.

It's good timing too, with some rain in the forecast!

Since the project started, Owens Corning has provided more than 200 military members and veterans with new roofs.

MORE | Temecula veteran gets mortgage-free home thanks to Gary Sinise
EMBED More News Videos

"He protected our freedom, and this is our way to say thank you." Marine Josue Barron lost his left leg and eye following an IED explosion in Afghanistan. The Temecula veteran now has a 100% mortgage-free and fully accessible home, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypico riveralos angeles countyrooftophabitat for humanityarmyveteran
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News