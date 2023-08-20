Multiple kosher restaurants in Pico-Robertson area burglarized, police say

Police said thieves smashed the restaurants' windows and some cash registers were taken.

PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a series of burglaries in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles in which thieves appeared to have targeted several kosher restaurants.

The crimes happened early Saturday morning in the 9300 - 9400 block of W Pico Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, five restaurants were burglarized, including one that was set to have its grand opening on Monday.

Police said thieves smashed the restaurants' windows and some cash registers were taken.

The restaurants that were targeted were Nagila Pizza, Fisherman's Bowl, Shanghai Diamond Garden, SushiKo, and Shalom Grill.

The suspects were described only as men wearing dark clothing, but it's unclear how many were involved.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.