Nonprofit volunteers, whose mission is to clean and beautify LA streets, surprised with new truck

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A nonprofit organization with a mission to improve living conditions within Los Angeles communities is receiving a lift themselves.

Volunteers with the Pico Union Project are often seen cleaning up trash from streets and beautifying landscapes around Los Angeles -- until recently, when their work truck broke down beyond repair.

That's where The Change Reaction came to the rescue, surprising the Pico Union Project's founder Craig Taubman and his employees with a new Ford F-150.

Wade Trimmer, president of The Change Reaction, says it came together in a matter of days.

"He started sending me pictures of trucks and they were all old, they all had high mileage - and The Change Reaction is not about secondhand. Change Reaction is about the best, we do the best for people who are doing the best for this city," Trimmer told Eyewitness News.

Looking at his new truck, Taubman was initially lost for words.

"I'm blown away, but not by surprise... I'm blown away that we are worthy of this gift," said Taubman who celebrated alongside his staff and volunteers.

He said it's provided peace of mind.

"It means we can focus on doing what we do and not worry about whether the truck is going to make it from point A to point B," he said.

