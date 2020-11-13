plane crash

Pacoima plane crash: Pilot killed when small aircraft slams into parked vehicles, igniting fire near homes

By
PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was killed when a small plane slammed into multiple vehicles that were parked on a residential street in Pacoima on Thursday morning, igniting a fire near several homes, officials said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. in 10000 block of North Sutter Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The deceased pilot, the only person onboard the aircraft, was not immediately identified.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished flames that engulfed several parked vehicles near a Whiteman Airport runway. The wreckage of the plane was nearly obliterated.

Initial reports that the aircraft had struck a house appeared to be unfounded.

1 treated after helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
EMBED More News Videos

One patient was treated after a helicopter crashed and was seen on its side on the helipad of the Keck Hospital of USC in the Lincoln Heights area Friday afternoon.


In a statement, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the crash happened as the single-engine Cessna 172 was approaching the airport's Runway 12.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimalos angeles countyntsbplane accidentfaalos angeles fire departmentfirefightersplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Alabama Navy plane crash victims identified
Pilot killed after ultra light plane crashes near Hawthorne airport
Single-engine plane crashes off Santa Barbara coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
Driver in custody after high-speed chase ends in Inglewood
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Crowds expected on the roads for Thanksgiving holiday
Woman wanted in Santa Ana assault caught on video
No fans at Staples Center for upcoming season, Lakers say
Show More
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Long lines possible at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing amid case surge
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
Can we get rid of the Electoral College?
CA voters approve Prop. 19 property tax changes
More TOP STORIES News