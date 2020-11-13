Pacoima plane crash: Pilot killed when small aircraft slams into parked vehicles, igniting fire near homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7720603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One patient was treated after a helicopter crashed and was seen on its side on the helipad of the Keck Hospital of USC in the Lincoln Heights area Friday afternoon.

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was killed when a small plane slammed into multiple vehicles that were parked on a residential street in Pacoima on Thursday morning, igniting a fire near several homes, officials said.No other injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. in 10000 block of North Sutter Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The deceased pilot, the only person onboard the aircraft, was not immediately identified.Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished flames that engulfed several parked vehicles near a Whiteman Airport runway. The wreckage of the plane was nearly obliterated.Initial reports that the aircraft had struck a house appeared to be unfounded.In a statement, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the crash happened as the single-engine Cessna 172 was approaching the airport's Runway 12.The cause of the incident is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.