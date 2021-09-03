Community & Events

Discover 50 years of Pink Floyd history at this exhibit in Hollywood

"The best part of all is seeing that people come and have fun," said the exhibit's lead producer Michael Cohl.
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains opened in Hollywood at the Vogue Multicultural Museum on Friday.

The museum is set up in chronological order of the band's history.

"It's a 50-year collection of Pink Floyd. And so, more or less tells the story of the band from inception to present day. And it's quite a journey," said Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

Michael Cohl, lead producer for the exhibit and longtime promoter for the band, says the theatrics and quality Pink Floyd brought to their music is what made rock and roll special.

"It's both political and amazing music," said Cohl.

Mason helped curate the exhibit. There are more than 350 artifacts to look through.

The exhibit will run through January, and you can buy tickets online.
