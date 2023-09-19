Piqui's Law - named for South Pasadena boy murdered by his father - heading to Newsom's desk

Piqui's Law, which was sent to Gov. Newsom's desk, was named in honor of a South Pasadena boy murdered by his father.

Six years after the death of little Piqui Andressian at the hands of his father, a law in his honor aiming to protect other children is heading to the governor's desk.

Aramazd "Piqui" Andressian, Jr. of South Pasadena was just five years old when he was murdered by his father during a bitter custody battle. Aramazd Adressian Sr. is now serving prison time for the killing.

Ana Estevez, Piqui's mother, joined supporters at a press event to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Piqui's Law, which was approved by the Legislature last week.

Piqui's father took him to Disneyland in 2017 before taking him to Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County and smothering his little boy.

For months, L.A. County investigators looked for Piqui. Eventually they arrested Andressian in Las Vegas and brought him back to Los Angeles County to face a murder trial. He pled guilty and is serving a 25-years-to-life sentence in state prison.

Mom of slain 5-year-old South Pasadena boy talks about last moments with her son

Piqui's Law would require judges to go through training to better assess family custody cases where the child could be in danger if allowed to be with a dangerous parent.

It would also prohibit family court judges from ordering what's called "family reunification treatments" such as camps, particularly when it involves reconnecting a child with a parent suspected of being abusive.

State Sen. Susan Rubio has felt the pushback from judges who oppose her bill. She says "we've tried to fix the bill in so many ways that they can support the bill. They didn't quite get there but I'm also hopeful that quietly they want this to pass."

Advocate and survivor Tina Swithin told the crowd "we have a crisis in California and it's called family court. Signing Piqui's Law will save lives and protect children."

Newsom has until Oct. 14 to sign or veto the legislation. If he takes no action, Piqui's Law becomes law Jan. 1.