Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder in her Georgia home

When an intruder broke into 79-year-old Gwendolyn Agard's Georgia home, she grabbed her .38.

By ABC7.com staff
In Georgia a would-be thief got more than he bargained for when he broke into a home and came face-to-face with a feisty great grandmother packing heat.

At age 79, Gwendolyn Agard will be the first to admit her aim might be a little off.

But she'll also tell you she's not one to mess with.

Earlier this month, a would-be burglar made the mistake of breaking into Gwendolyn's home.

When she heard glass breaking, she yelled at the intruder, and he yelled back.

Then she called 911 and grabbed her .38 pistol.

"If you come in here I'm gonna blow your damn brains out," she yelled at the intruder.

She fired off at least two shots, missing the intruder but frightening him so badly he hid in a closet upstairs until police arrived to save him.
