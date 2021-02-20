Chase: Police PIT maneuvers help end pursuit in the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple police vehicles broadsided a suspect's car to stop him from fleeing after a chase that ended in the San Fernando Valley Friday evening.The suspect kept on driving after two PIT maneuvers by police, but he stopped the car a short time later and surrendered.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 7:20 p.m. as Pasadena police were in pursuit. They say the suspect was possibly wanted for grand theft auto.Police were chasing the vehicle on the 134 Freeway, and later backed off as the suspect exited the 170 Freeway at Roscoe Boulevard. Police then picked the chase back up in North Hollywood.As the chase was near Irvine Avenue and Strathern Street, the first PIT maneuver was done, and forced the suspect's car to spin. Another PIT maneuver was performed before a third police vehicle broadsided the car.The suspect kept driving until stopping the car in near Tujunga Avenue and Strathern in Sun Valley.After several minutes of the suspect staying inside the car, he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.