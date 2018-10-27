U.S. & WORLD

Robert Bowers identified as Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect: What we know

Michael Eisenberg, the former president of Tree of Life Synagogue, describes the police response to Saturday's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH --
Robert Bowers has been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting at a synagogue on Pittsburgh's east end, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

The shooting left at least eight people dead, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the gunman "claimed innocent lives" at a baby-naming ceremony.

At least six people were injured, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said, including four injured police officers. The officers' injuries are not life-threatening, but the others are "critical and serious in nature."

Hissrich described the crime scene as "horrific" and "one of the worst I've seen." He said the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, the synagogue's rabbi emeritus, told ABC News he had heard that the gunman at one point was in his office on the third floor of the synagogue. Authorities have not discussed the shooter's movements within the building.



Berkun said Tree of Life hosts three different religious groups that hold different services on Saturday mornings. He guessed that there were approximately 75 people in the building at the time of the shooting.

The synagogue, Tree of Life, is located in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Berkun said the neighborhood has a large Jewish population.

Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department first received word of the shooting around 10:30 local time.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
